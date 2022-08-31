Chandigarh to come out with dedicated startup policy: Adviser
Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal said the UT administration is keen on creating a robust ecosystem to promote innovation in business
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Northern Region, organised the “Chandigarh Startups Session” on Tuesday as part of its flagship initiative, Industry Connect Platform for Startups (ICONN) 2022. The theme for the session was “shaping a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem”.
Speaking at the occasion, Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal said, “We are keen on creating a robust ecosystem to promote innovation in business. Chandigarh will soon come up with its own startup policy, a dedicated startup hub, a seed fund with a corpus of ₹50 crore , and more. A draft scheme has already been published to invite comments and suggestions from stakeholders. We are looking at data from the economic census, private research platforms, ministerial press releases and views from the key stakeholders to come up with a better policy.”
Delivering the keynote address, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of CII Centre of Excellence on Start-Ups and Entrepreneurship and co-founder, Infosys Limited, said, “It is the collective responsibility of the industry, angel investors, academic institutions, and the government to work together to build a robust startup ecosystem in any state or city. We need to nurture startups in new and innovative areas along with strengthening and growing the startup ecosystem in Chandigarh. The UT will have to work with Punjab and Haryana to effectively utilise resources in surrounding areas.”
Highlighting CII’s role in promoting startups, Rajiv Kaila, Chairman, CII Chandigarh UT said, “CII is currently working with 90 start-ups directly and indirectly working towards helping start-ups with a 5x revenue growth. The COE shall also conduct Masterclasses for government officials on how to work with startups.”
The UT Administration and Industry need to work together in developing a startup ecosystem in Chandigarh for promoting startups in the UT and developing Chandigarh as Startup Shivalik Valley on the lines of Bengaluru and other southern states which are being developed as silicon valleys of India, he added.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
