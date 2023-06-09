Chandigarh adviser directs completion of 65 infra projects by October

In a major infrastructure boost for Chandigarh, UT adviser Dharam Pal has directed the departments concerned to complete as many as 65 pending projects, including a ₹669-crore project of floating solar plants, by October this year.

Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal also directed Chandigarh Smart City Limited to complete rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing sewage treatment plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, being undertaken at a cost of ₹ 90.96 crore, by September 30. (HT File)

The Union ministry of new and renewable energy had enhanced the city’s solar power generation target from 69 MWp (mega watt peak) to be achieved by 2022 to 75 MWp to be met by August 15, 2023. UT has, so far, achieved generation of around 55 MWp.

“The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST), which has been designated as the executing agency for renewable energy projects of the department of science and technology, has been directed to complete 23 projects. This includes the 3,000 kWp floating solar power project worth ₹15.34 crore on tank number 5 and 6, and 2,500 kWp floating solar power plant on tank number 1 and 2 at the Water Works in Sector 39; 1,320 kWp solar plant at MRF Sheds; 1,000 kWp solar power plant at parking shed in IT Park; 800 kWp solar plant at a raised structure at parking area of Sector 42 lake and at several other planned sites,” the adviser said.

He also directed Chandigarh Smart City Limited to complete rehabilitation and upgrade of the existing sewage treatment plants at Raipur Kalan and Raipur Khurd, being undertaken at a cost of ₹90.96 crore, by September 30.

Education, sports projects

An innovative project of the Child Protection Society — Pathshala Rath — for creating safe space for children in street situations and other vulnerable children residing in community under Mission Vatsalya has been directed to be completed by October.

The department of higher education had been instructed to complete the tennis court (synthetic) at PG Government College, Sector 11, by July; construction of hostel block for boys and girls on the campus of Government College of Commerce and Business Administration, Sector 50, and construction of a gymnasium hall by October 31.

The department of engineering has been told to complete the construction of synthetic jogging track at Sukhna Lake by this month.

Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, has been told to complete construction of the group home for mentally ill persons in Sector 31 ( ₹24 crore) and remaining portion of Block B on GRIID campus by October 31.

The Chandigarh Police have been directed to complete their 10 projects, including setting up of Centre for Cyber Operations and Security, and construction of 456 Type-2 houses in CAP Complex, Dhanas, by October 31.

Similarly, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has been told to push the implementation of Intelligent Transport System on long routes and national common mobility cards. CTU has also been instructed to purchase 60 ordinary buses for long route operations, install passenger information screens at all bus queue shelters around the city and retrofit around 100 diesel buses with CNG kits by October.

