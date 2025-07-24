Chandigarh to hire consultant to get environmental nod for bulk market

The UT administration has decided to hire a consultant for obtaining an environmental clearance and eco-sensitive clearance for the proposed Bulk Material Market that will come up in Sector-56 West. The UT estate office has invited offers through e-tendering for hiring the consultant. The Bulk Market, which is being developed at a cost of ₹ 20 crore, is spread over 44 acres. (HT Photo for representation)

Interested agencies can submit their bids on July 30. The technical bid will begin at 10.15 am, while the date of opening the financial bid will be announced later. The consultant will get necessary clearances from all concerned departments and take the project forward in accordance with environmental standards.

According to officials, the environmental clearance is mandatory, as the built-up area in the new market would be more than 20,000 sq mt. The UT administration also has to cut around 339 trees, including 34 dried-up ones, before the allotment of sites.

The Bulk Market, which is being developed at a cost of ₹20 crore, is spread over 44 acres. It has 191 plots measuring 1 kanal each and 48 booth sites. A basement and three floors will be allowed on the one-kanal site.

Initially, the administration had planned to shift only the marble traders from Dhanas to the new market. But now, shopkeepers from the recently demolished furniture market in Sector 53 and 54 will also be able to place bids for the plots through an open auction.

The UT engineering department had earlier decided to make the market ready by May this year. However, the officials said it would take another two to three months to obtain the environmental clearance from the Union ministry of forest, environment and climate change. Traders from other businesses would also be eligible to place their bids.