Chandigarh to host 2nd ‘healthy streets capacity-building workshop’

To accelerate the progress of street design projects, the Smart Cities Mission, ministry of housing and urban affairs, in partnership with Chandigarh Smart City Limited and the Chandigarh municipal corporation, will organise a ‘healthy streets capacity building workshop’ at a private hotel at IT Park on December 19 and 20

The workshop will be attended by over 100 city officials from around 35 cities across India, comprising Smart City CEOs, corporation commissioners and engineers. This workshop is the second workshop hosted for cities that are part of the India Cycles4Change and Streest4People Challenges. ITDP India is the knowledge partner of the Smart Cities Mission for these national challenges.

The two-day capacity building workshop focussed on how cities can create and scale up high-quality street design projects— through expert presentation and panel discussions with city officials.

Anindita Mitra, MC commissioner said, the entire event is plastic-free, and the event is about cycling and streets for people, all merchandise is also eco friendly and themed accordingly. No plastic bottles are to be used, hence delegates shall start the day with their own bottles which we have given them. The agenda of the workshop will include knowledge-sharing sessions with cities and technical experts and Sessions to facilitate peer-to-peer learning between cities Experts from international and national organisations

The workshop is envisioned to provide site based learnings for cities. - On Day 1, the participants will be visiting the Rock Garden, Capitol Complex, Sector 17 Pedestrian Underpass, Sector 17 Pedestrian Plaza and Urban Park Public Space.