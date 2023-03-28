Chandigarh to host G20 agri meet from today

The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the Agricultural Working Group (AWG) will take place from March 29 to 31 in Chandigarh. The event will see the participation of delegates from 19 member countries, 10 invited countries and 10 international organisations.

lluminated Lake club ahead of the 2nd Agriculture Deputies meetings in Chandigarh. (Photo by Ravi Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Ritesh Chauhan, a joint secretary level officer in the union ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said, “The second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of AWG is an important platform for countries to come together and discuss ways to ensure sustainable agriculture, food security and nutrition.”

The officials related to the agriculture sector from the nations comprising group of 20, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Araia, South Africa, Turkiye, UK, US and European union are taking part.

According to Rajinder Chaudhry, additional director general, Press Information Bureau, the agricultural marketing information system (AMIS) rapid response forum, which will be held on the first day of the meeting, is an initiative to address the food market situation and identify capacity building needs. “We hope that this forum will provide a vision for the future progress of the initiative,” he added.

Chauhan informed that during the second and third day of the meeting, member countries will focus on drafting the Communiqué which will address issues in four priority areas - food security and nutrition; sustainable agriculture with a climate smart approach; inclusive agricultural value chains and food systems, and digitalisation for agricultural transformation. Apart from the discussions, delegates will also get to experience the rich cultural heritage of Chandigarh through a visit at Rock Garden, excursion to Sukhna lake and Yadavindra Gardens at Pinjore. “The event promises to be a platform for countries to come together and work towards a sustainable future for agriculture and food security,” said Chauhan.