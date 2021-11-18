Chandigarh to organise ‘lucky draw’ for people getting vaccinated between Nov 18 and 30

In a unique initiative to boost the anti-Covid vaccination drive, the Chandigarh health department will organise a ‘lucky draw’ for people getting vaccinated in Chandigarh between November 18 to November 30, officials said on Wednesday.

The department will select at least 200 winners in the first week of December and give them gift hampers or coupons worth ₹1,000 each. The number of winners may be increased, depending on the sponsor organisations.

According to the latest electoral list and central government’s set target, around 8.4 lakh people are to be immunised in Chandigarh. Though the UT has already achieved the 100% target for vaccinating people with the first dose, the department has not yet completed its target of fully vaccinating people.

As on Wednesday, 9,33,184 (110%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in Chandigarh, while 5,91,580 (70%) are fully vaccinated.

More than 75,000 people, who have taken their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines from healthcare facilities in Chandigarh, have not yet turned up to take their second jab even after the completion of the recommended vaccine time gap, as per the data from UT health department.

“The first dose of vaccination has already been given to 110% of the targeted population which indicates that many of the residents of other states or UTs have also got their vaccination done in Chandigarh. Each person, whose second dose is overdue, is being contacted and a special drive has been undertaken to vaccinate them at the earliest,” said UT health secretary Yashpal Garg.

He added, “So far, Trident Group, Kandhari Beverages Private Limited and Hotel and Restaurant Association of Chandigarh, have offered to provide gift hampers or coupons to the winners of the lucky draw.”

The UT health secretary also said that any organization, association or society, that wants to contribute at least 25 gift hampers or coupons of ₹1,000 each, may contact Rakesh Popli, director hospitality, or Rajiv Tiwari, director public relations, UT administration, Chandigarh.

