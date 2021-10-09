Chandigarh toilet scam: HC stays non-bailable warrants against 2 accused

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed the non-bailable warrants issued against two accused in the infamous toilet scam pertaining to the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC), wherein the exchequer had allegedly incurred losses worth ₹ 25.8 lakh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court had on Wednesday issued the warrants against two of the accused — Jimmy Subawalla, director of Selvel Media Services, and Bishwadeep Dutta, general manager of the company — after they failed to appear before the court.

The court is yet to frame charges against the accused- Jimmy Subawalla, Bishwadeep Dutta, Mysa Ganesh and Ramesh Chander Diwan, former superintending engineer.

In the chargesheet submitted by the CBI on October 1, 2016, it had booked all the accused under Sections 13 (2) read with 13 (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The toilet scam pertains to the operation and maintenance of 86 public toilets between 2006 and 2014. The FIR was registered in 2014 following allegations that the firm embezzled government funds in connivance with officials at the helm of affairs in the MC.