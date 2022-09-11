Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south

Chandigarh: Tomatoes get dearer amid poor supply from south

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 11, 2022 02:53 AM IST

Compared to ₹40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to ₹60 per kg at Chandigarh’s apni mandis

The wholesale price of a crate of tomatoes, which weighs 20-25 kg, has gone up to 1,000 in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh

Despite the ongoing dry spell in the region, price of tomatoes at city’s apni mandis has shot up by 50% in recent days amid poor supply from southern parts of the country, even as most other vegetables have become cheaper.

Compared to 40 per kg on August 20, kitchen-staple tomatoes are now being sold for up to 60 per kg.

Speaking about this, Harpreet Singh, mandi supervisor for the Punjab Mandi Board at the Sector-43 apni mandi, said, “While the weather has remained dry here, rains in other parts of the country, especially the south, from where tomatoes are sourced, has affected their supply here. The wholesale price of a crate of tomatoes, which weighs 20-25 kg, has gone up to 1,000.”

He added that as monsoon draws to a close, the locally grown tomatoes will enter the market that will help lower their rate.

Meanwhile, due to the recent spell of dry weather in the region, supply of other vegetables, including bottle gourd, cabbage and cucumber, has improved, bringing their prices down.

Even the price of cauliflower, which had gone up to 90 per kg last month, has started decreasing, as the locally grown crop has started to enter the market. Its price is expected to dip further in the coming days.

At 25 per kg, the price of onions and potatoes has remained unchanged between August and September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP