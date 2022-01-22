Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh trader caught without mask misbehaves with woman cop, arrested
Published on Jan 22, 2022
HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A furniture shop owner has been arrested for misbehaving with a woman cop, who was fining people caught without face masks at the market in Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The accused has been identified as Vikrant Joshi, 32, who resides in Sector 68, Mohali, and owns a furniture shop in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The incident took place on Friday.

In her complaint, the sub-inspector stated that Joshi was found without mask in violation of orders issued by the district magistrate. When she was issuing a challan, he not only misbehaved with her but also snatched her mobile phone and threw it on the ground, thus breaking it, it was alleged.

Police later arrested Joshi, who was produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

