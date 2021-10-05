Chandigarh traders discuss their issues with UT home secretary

Members of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal have requested that the administration not establish more vending zones in northern sectors, as the markets there are already congested.

The issue was brought up as a delegation of CBM met UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav on Monday.

CBM president Charanjiv Singh said no more vending zones should be established in city markets, especially in the first phase sectors, as they are already very congested. He added that commercial properties must be made from leasehold to freehold to increase trade.

Chairman Satpal Gupta urged Yadav to rationalise collectorate rates in Sector 7, Madhya Marg, as it is more than the market price and Sector 17A and B, which is still under-developed as compared to plaza in main city Centre, Sector 17 C, D and E.

General secretary Sanjeev Chadha said that Sector 17 should be kept as a no vendor zone and green belt opposite the GPO should be developed as an amusement park with eatable stalls, so that it is more attractive for tourists.

General secretary Kamaljit Singh Panchhi asked that apart from the one seat already reserved for the president of CBM to represent traders in the administrator’s advisor council, one more seat must be given to the chairman. Home secretary Nitin Yadav said he will look into these matters.