 Chandigarh transport department gets go ahead to procure 100 electric buses - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh transport department gets go ahead to procure 100 electric buses

Chandigarh transport department gets go ahead to procure 100 electric buses

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 15, 2024 08:36 AM IST

The decision was taken after officials were apprised that ministry of housing and urban affairs had allocated 100 buses to Chandigarh under the centrally-sponsored “PM e-bus Sewa Scheme”

The UT Transport Department has decided to replace 100 diesel buses with electric buses on tricity routes.

The committee gave its nod to strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with the addition of 70 buses on Chandigarh tricity routes. (HT FIle)
The committee gave its nod to strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with the addition of 70 buses on Chandigarh tricity routes. (HT FIle)

The decision was taken after officials were apprised in the first meeting of state-level steering committee that ministry of housing and urban affairs had allocated 100 buses to Chandigarh under the centrally-sponsored “PM e-bus Sewa Scheme”. The committee then accorded ex-facto approval to replacing 100 diesel buses.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Under the scheme, support of 24/km for 12-metre bus with escalation in rates up to 5% per annum for 10 years would be provided by the Centre. In addition, 100% central assistance for behind-the-meter power infrastructure will also be provided to the UT.

A behind-the-meter power infrastructure estimate of 11.87 crore has been prepared by the UT Engineering Department was sent to the ministry, which accorded its approval and would deposit the amount in a state nodal agency account.

The committee was informed that CEPT University has submitted a revised bus and service plan for the city, along with a procurement strategy for 2022 to 2031.

The committee was apprised that phase-wise procurement plan was made by CEPT University keeping in view the replacement against condemnation of buses and strengthening of fleet for city bus services. The committee gave its nod to strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with the addition of 70 buses on the tricity routes.

The plan is aimed at promoting use of public transport among the people who otherwise prefer personal vehicles. Officials said that the ministry would be requested to allocate 70 more buses under PM e-Bus Sewa.

UT chief engineer was directed by the committee to call an e-tender for infrastructure soon to ensure that charging would ready before the buses are delivered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On