Chandigarh transport department gets go ahead to procure 100 electric buses

The UT Transport Department has decided to replace 100 diesel buses with electric buses on tricity routes. The committee gave its nod to strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with the addition of 70 buses on Chandigarh tricity routes. (HT FIle)

The decision was taken after officials were apprised in the first meeting of state-level steering committee that ministry of housing and urban affairs had allocated 100 buses to Chandigarh under the centrally-sponsored “PM e-bus Sewa Scheme”. The committee then accorded ex-facto approval to replacing 100 diesel buses.

Under the scheme, support of ₹24/km for 12-metre bus with escalation in rates up to 5% per annum for 10 years would be provided by the Centre. In addition, 100% central assistance for behind-the-meter power infrastructure will also be provided to the UT.

A behind-the-meter power infrastructure estimate of ₹11.87 crore has been prepared by the UT Engineering Department was sent to the ministry, which accorded its approval and would deposit the amount in a state nodal agency account.

The committee was informed that CEPT University has submitted a revised bus and service plan for the city, along with a procurement strategy for 2022 to 2031.

The committee was apprised that phase-wise procurement plan was made by CEPT University keeping in view the replacement against condemnation of buses and strengthening of fleet for city bus services. The committee gave its nod to strengthening of fleet of city bus operations with the addition of 70 buses on the tricity routes.

The plan is aimed at promoting use of public transport among the people who otherwise prefer personal vehicles. Officials said that the ministry would be requested to allocate 70 more buses under PM e-Bus Sewa.

UT chief engineer was directed by the committee to call an e-tender for infrastructure soon to ensure that charging would ready before the buses are delivered.