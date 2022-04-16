Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death

The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali
The new Covid infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali

The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.

Chandigarh is now left with 21 active infections, Panchkula has three and Mohali nine.

