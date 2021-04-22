Chandigarh tricity area logs 1,584 cases in slight drop, 11 dead

With 1,584 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the tricity recorded a dip in the daily cases for the third day in a row.

After registering an all-time high of 1,684 cases on Sunday, the tricity saw a slight drop with 1,681 cases on Monday. Thereafter, the infections decreased further to 1,598 on Tuesday.

Mohali again led the daily tally with 754 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 622 and Panchkula with 208. There were six deaths in Mohali, three in Panchkula and two in Chandigarh.

With the latest cases, Chandigarh’s active cases rose to a record 4,125, while total count reached 35,770, of which 31,222 (87.2%) people have recovered, against the national average of 85.01%.

The latest fatalities were a man from Maloya and a woman from Sector 44, both aged 56. So far, 423 people have died due to the virus in the city.

Mohali’s toll rose to 517 with the six deaths and active cases neared 7,000 at 6,995.

As many as 264 of Wednesday’s cases were from Mohali city, 228 from Dhakoli, 82 from Kharar, 74 from Dera Bassi, 60 from Gharuan, 20 from Kurali, 10 from Banur, nine from Boothgarh and seven from Lalru.

Of the total 38,316 positive patients in the district till date, 30,804 (80.39%) have been cured.

Within 21 days of April, Mohali has added 11,671 cases and 81 deaths to its tally, up from 6,315 and 48 in March, respectively.

Among the deceased in Panchkula were an 82-year-old man from Sector 16, an 81-year-old woman from Sector 7 and a 70-year-old man from Sector 25.

The district’s cumulative cases stand at 17,573. Among these, 2,487 are active, 14,911 patients (84.8%) have recovered and 175 have died.