Chandigarh tricity area logs 288 new Covid infections

As many as 288 fresh infections of Covid-19 were reported in the tricity on Saturday, a slight jump from Friday’s count of 278. Chandigarh logged 135 new infections whereas 90 people were found infected in Mohali and 63 in Panchkula.

With the jump in cases, tricity’s active cases tally also increased from 1,561 to 1,650 in just 24 hours. The number of active patients in Chandigarh is 674, followed by 632 in Mohali and 344 in Panchkula. On Saturday, Panchkula had the highest daily positivity rate at 10%, while 9.5% each was recorded in Chandigarh and Mohali.