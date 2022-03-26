Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area logs 9 Covid cases

Of the total, seven Covid cases were in Chandigarh while two were in Mohali. Panchkula has recorded zero cases, for the third time this year.
With the rise in daily case count, there was no change in Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload, which stands at 38. (HT File)
Updated on Mar 26, 2022 01:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After reporting five or less Covid-19 cases for the past four days, the tricity clocked nine fresh infections on Friday.

Chandigarh saw the biggest spike with seven cases, compared to two a day ago, while Mohali reported two cases after one on Thursday. There was no new case in Panchkula for the third time this year. With the rise in daily case count, there was no change in tricity’s active caseload, which stands at 38. As many as 23 patients are in the UT, 11 in Mohali and four in Panchkula.

