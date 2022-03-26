Chandigarh tricity area logs 9 Covid cases

After reporting five or less Covid-19 cases for the past four days, the tricity clocked nine fresh infections on Friday.

Chandigarh saw the biggest spike with seven cases, compared to two a day ago, while Mohali reported two cases after one on Thursday. There was no new case in Panchkula for the third time this year. With the rise in daily case count, there was no change in tricity’s active caseload, which stands at 38. As many as 23 patients are in the UT, 11 in Mohali and four in Panchkula.

