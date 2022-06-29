Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity area reports 196 fresh Covid cases
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity area reports 196 fresh Covid cases

From within tricity, Chandigarh led the daily tally with a total of 96 infections, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 64 and 36 respectively
Chandigarh tricity area reported 196 fresh Covid cases. (AP)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

A total of 196 fresh Covid infections were reported in the tricity on Tuesday, a considerable increase from 121 cases on Monday. No Covid-related death was reported on the day.

Chandigarh led the daily tally with a total of 96 infections, while Mohali and Panchkula logged 64 and 36 respectively.

Fresh cases in Chandigarh were detected in Sectors 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 33, 34, 36, 38, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 56, 38 (west), Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Industrial Area, Kajheri, Khuda Alisher, Kishangarh, Maloya, manimajra, Mauli Jagran, PGI Campus, Ramdarbar and Sarangpur.

Tricity Virus Tracker (HT )
RELATED STORIES

The rise in cases on Tuesday further pushed their cumulative active cases to 1,050, of which the maximum — 519 are from Chandigarh.

Mohali has a total of 311 active cases, while 220 patients are currently infected by the virus in Panchkula.

Notably, the tricity’s count of active cases at the beginning of the month was a lowly 187.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP