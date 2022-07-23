Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases breach 1,500 mark
The number of Covid-positive patients in the tricity crossed the 1,500 mark on Friday as 278 more people tested positive.
Chandigarh logged 127 new infections, highest since 129 on February 5. As many as 113 people were found infected in Mohali and 38 in Panchkula, pushing tricity’s active cases to 1,561.
Now, the number of actively positive patients in Chandigarh is 627, a figure last recorded on February 13. At 605, Mohali’s active cases are close behind and also highest since February 13.
Another 278 patients are recuperating in Panchkula, a number never logged since February 8.
On Friday, Mohali had the highest daily positivity rate at 13.5%, followed by Chandigarh with 8.75% and Panchkula with 7.14%.
-
‘Save water, save farming’ campaign: BKU Ugrahan demands groundwater testing by independent laboratory
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Friday intensified its 'Save water, save farming' campaign outside the Trident Group's unit located at Dhaula village in Barnala, with a large number of women and union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan also camping outside the premises. Punjab government had recently appointed the Group's chairperson, Rajinder Gupta as the vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
-
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, district coordinator of Childline, Dr Anju Bajpai said. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone.
-
CBSE Class 10th results: Panchkula zone overtakes Chandigarh with 96.33 pass percentage
With a pass percentage of 96.33, the Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, bagged the eighth position in the country in the Central Bureau of Secondary Education Class 10 results released on Friday. It stood two notches ahead of Chandigarh region, which stood at the 10th place with 95.38 pass percentage. The Chandigarh region comprises UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. The number has drastically gone down when compared to last two years.
-
CBSE Class 12 results | With pass percentage of 95.98, Chandigarh zone ranks 7th in country
With a pass percentage of 95.98%, Chandigarh region -- comprising Punjab, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir -- stood seventh in the country in the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education exams, the results of which were announced on Friday. The Panchkula region, comprising Haryana and Himachal Pardesh, stood eight with a pass percentage of 94.08. From the Chandigarh zone, around 1.10 lakh students appeared, of which 51,613 were girls.
-
Strengthen ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement: Haryana CM Khattar
Extending warm greetings to the countrymen on national flag adoption day, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that July 22 is a very important day for every Indian. Stating that our national flag was adopted on July 22, 1947, Khattar called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to hoist the Tricolour on the roof of their house from August 13-15. “We should strengthen the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement,” he said.
