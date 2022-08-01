Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high

Updated on Aug 01, 2022 02:11 AM IST
Panchkula’s daily positivity rate climbed further to 24.9%, while in Chandigarh, it was 10.4% and in Mohali it stood at 9.4%. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday.

Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.

Panchkula’s daily positivity rate climbed further to 24.9%, while in Chandigarh, it was 10.4% and in Mohali it stood at 9.4%.

