Chandigarh tricity area’s Covid cases drop to single digit after three days

After staying in double digits for the past three days, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped to eight on Friday.

Both Chandigarh and Mohali reported three cases each, down from four and seven, respectively, on Thursday. Panchkula’s daily count was two again.

On Tuesday, 13 cases had surfaced in the tricity, highest in 11 days, followed by 11 on Wednesday and 13 again on Thursday.

Also after the death of a 92-year-old woman from Chandigarh the day before, no more casualties were reported in the tricity on Friday.

The latest infections in Chandigarh were from Sector 23, Manimajra and Hallomajra, and in Mohali, one case each surfaced in Mohali city, Dera Bassi and Kurali. The two cases in Panchkula were reported from ITBP Complex and Pinjore.

Tricity’s active cases stayed steady at 89, with 49 patients still infected in Mohali, 25 in Chandigarh and 15 in Panchkula.

So far, 65,145 people have tested positive in Chandigarh, of whom 64,304 have successfully recovered and 816 have succumbed to the virus.

At 68,661, Mohali’s caseload is highest in the tricity. Among them, 67,552 patients have been cured and 1,060 have died. Panchkula’s case tally has reached 30,701, including 30,309 recoveries and 377 deaths.