Chandigarh tricity area saw Covid figures decline by 98% in July

With the fierce second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic having ebbed away, tricity’s cases have plunged by 99% over the last two months and deaths are also down by 98%.

Against 46,245 infections and 790 deaths in May, which proved to be the deadliest month for the tricity since the pandemic broke out last year, the figures dropped to 443 and 13, respectively, in July.

During the peak of the contagion, tricity’s daily cases had shot up to an all-time high of 2,612 on May 10 and a record 38 deaths were registered on May 5.

As a slew of restrictions were enforced in May across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, stopping public movement, the pandemic figures showed a steady downturn that continued through June.

As July progressed, the number of cases even came down to zero in Panchkula on seven days, and just one on multiple days in the UT and Mohali, lowest in 15 months.

Better yet, the tricity achieved the milestone of zero deaths on 20 of the 31 days, first on July 3, reflecting a drop in serious cases as well, a major respite for the health infrastructure that was left stretched as the virus raged in May.

From jumping past 20% just two months ago, tricity’s daily positive rate – indicating the samples testing positive – is now less than 0.4%, lowest in Panchkula at 0.01%.

Even the recovery rate stayed over 98% across the board for most of July.

Don’t lower guard, caution experts

Dr GD Puri, dean (academics) and head of the Covid management panel, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “Due to restrictions in the tricity and neighbouring states, the infection-chain was broken, resulting in a major dip in fresh infections. As cases were low, hospital admissions also decreased and only a few people died due to the virus in July. However, while celebrating the low cases, people must not forget adherence to Covid safety protocols, crucial to averting the third wave.”

Dr Sanjeev Palta, nodal officer of ICU management at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, said, “Most of the population has acquired immunity against the virus, either naturally or through vaccine. Due to this, the virus couldn’t multiply and the daily cases plateaued. But new variants of the virus are spreading fast, hence safety protocols are essential. The peak will return if people show negligence. Eligible people must also get vaccinated at the earliest.”

In Mohali, civil surgeon Dr Adarsh Pal Kaur said they were already preparing for the third wave by setting up in-house oxygen plants at all government hospitals and training the healthcare staff, with special focus on paediatrics. Orders have been placed for seven pressure swing adsorption (PSA) plants.

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “With dipping numbers, the responsibility of residents increases. People need to follow all Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distance, apart from getting vaccinated promptly.”