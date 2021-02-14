Chandigarh tricity buzz: Tracker on all those making, or faking, news

Yamraj promotes road safety in Chandigarh

To drive home the message of road safety, Chandigarh Traffic Police took the help of Yamraj, the lord of death. Artistes from Navyug Ramlila and Dusshera Committee, Sector 7, were roped in to generate awareness about traffic rules at busy intersections, including the ISBT at Sector 17, as part of the National Road Safety Month. Yamraj was seen asking people not to park on the zebra crossing at traffic signals besides urging two-wheeler riders to don the helmet and requesting cyclists to stay in their track for their own safety. Inspector Gurjit Kaur of the traffic police said the aim was to make city roads safe for all.

8 months and waiting for UT finance secretary

It’s been eight months and the post of UT finance secretary has been vacant. Punjab-cadre IAS officer AK Sinha completed his three-year tenure in August last year and the UT administration forwarded a panel of three names to the Union home ministry in the same month. The Chandigarh administration could be in for a tricky situation if the Centre delays the appointment any further. At present, UT home secretary Arun Gupta has been given the additional charge of finance secretary, but his three-year term ends in May. Insiders say while routine and urgent matters of the UT finance department are being taken care of, important policy decisions are pending and await the new finance secretary.

Sukhbir takes a dig at former mayor

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal took a jibe at Mohali’s former mayor Kulwant Singh, who was earlier with his party but is now contesting Sunday’s municipal corporation as head of the Azad Group. Addressing a rally at Sohana on Friday, Sukhbir said, “A mayor is nothing, he just supervises the cleaning work in a city. Whatever he (Kulwant) is today is because of the SAD.” Having parted ways with the SAD, Kulwant Singh floated the Azad Group on January 21 and fielded 50 candidates.

Post-lockdown, thieves prefer cycles

Bicycles have caught the fancy of thieves in Chandigarh. Police say on an average, they get at least one complaint of a cycle being stolen daily. The rise in the number of cycle thefts is being seen as a fallout of the growing trend of cycling ever since the Covid-19 induced lockdown was lifted.

Advocating a cause at district courts

With the decline in footfall in Covid-19 times, Chandigarh’s district courts have become a point to support a cause. It’s either a venue to collect funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya or a site to support the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws. One can see banners in support of the agitation and advocates taking time out to express solidarity with the farmers. A few metres away, another banner of the Ram Temple is put up with people collecting donation for the project.

Take the shot to fight Covid-19

To encourage health and frontline workers to undergo vaccination against Covid-19, the Chandigarh health department has installed a selfie corner where one can strike a proud pose with a certificate after taking the shot. The message at the selfie corner says, “I have done my bit. Have you? Vaccination is the only way to fight Covid-19. Get your shot.” The health authorities are trying innovative ways to remove the hesitancy for the Covid-19 vaccine among priority groups.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Shailee Dogra, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh and Amanjeet Singh