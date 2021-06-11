Chandigarh tricity logs 134 Covid-19 cases,lowest in 100 days; seven dead

The Covid-19 pandemic’s downward trajectory continued on Thursday as 134 people tested positive in the tricity, a first in over 100 days.

Since March 2 when 132 cases were reported, the tricity saw the cases peaking to 2,612 on May 10, following which the graph started showing a consistent downturn. In a month since, tricity’s daily infections have plunged by 95% amid a slew of restrictions across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

On Thursday, Panchkula’s cases dropped to below 20 for the first time since March 2, when 17 people were found infected.

Panchkula’s 19 cases were the lowest in tricity, down from 26 on Wednesday. Mohali also saw a dip from 86 to 49. It was only on March 2 last that Mohali had recorded less than 50 cases (48).

Chandigarh’s cases also decreased from 84 to 66.

In terms of deaths, seven more people died in the tricity. Mohali reported four deaths, followed by two in Chandigarh and one in Panchkula.

After surging to the all-time of high of 38 on May 5, tricity’s daily deaths remained in double digits through the month. But since the beginning of June, the figure has stayed below 10 as many as seven times in 10 days.

Also, from a record 24,201 active cases on May 12, now 2,073 patients are under treatment, lower than 2,232 on Wednesday.

At 347, Panchkula has the least active cases currently, followed by 581 in Chandigarh and 1,145 in Mohali.

Positivity rate improving consistently

On another positive note, all three jurisdictions have recorded a steady drop in the daily positivity rate through the past month. From over 20% on May 10, the figure is now below 5% across tricity, with the decline continuing through June.

Panchkula has seen the biggest improvement, as from 8% on June 1, the figure was down to 1.8% on Thursday.

Mohali is a close second with the proportion of samples testing positive dropping from 7% to 1.7% in the same period. In Chandigarh, the improvement is a little slower, with the figure settling at 2.5% from 4.7% 10 days ago.

In the same duration, the recovery rate has also bettered across the tricity.

On June 1, Chandigarh’s recovery rate was 95%, which has improved to 97% now. In Mohali, the rate of people getting cured rose from 94% to 96.8% and in Panchkula from 96% to 97%.

In comparison, on May 10, the figure was 81% in Chandigarh, 78% in Mohali and 88% in Panchkula.

24-year-old among two dead in UT

The two persons who died in Chandigarh were a 62-year-old man from Dadumajra and a 24-year-old man, from Mauli Jagran, who also had diabetes.

Among the 66 people testing positive on Thusday, 29 were men and 37 women.

This took the total cases to 60,928, of which 59,564 patients have been cured and 783 have died.

In Mohali, the case tally has reached 67,616. As many as 65,461 patients have successfully beaten the virus and 1,010 have died, highest in the tricity.

The latest fatality in Panchkula, a 45-year-old woman from Boonga village, pushed the toll to 362. The district has reported 30,413 coronavirus cases so far, of which 29,704 have been discharged.

UT DC reviews implemention of Covid protocols

On Thursday, Chandigarh deputy commissioner Mandip Singh Brar held a meeting with all three SDMs regarding the new relaxations in the city.

The DC instructed the SDMs to maintain a strict vigil on the adherence to Covid protocols in their respective zones. He also ordered strict action against shop owners violating the standard operating procedure (SoP).