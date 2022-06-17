Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases cross 500 mark

With 87 fresh Covid-19 infections, tricity’s active cases once again crossed the 500 mark on Thursday after 114 days.

After recording 504 active cases on February 22, tricity had seen their number drop to below 30 in April’s first week. But by the end of April, their figure crossed the 100 mark and even 200 as June began. Even since the active cases have been multiplying steadily, hitting 507 on Thursday.

Of the total positive patients, 248 are in Chandigarh alone, 166 in Mohali and 93 in Panchkula.

In terms of fresh cases, Chandigarh logged 35, Mohali 34 and Panchkula 18.