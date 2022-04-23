Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases rise to 58

As many as six people were found infected in Chandigarh, three in Mohali and one in Panchkula, pushing the active cases to 58
A student getting vaccinated at a special camp organised by the UT health department at GMSSS, Sector 45, in Chandigarh on Friday. The camp will continue on Saturday as well. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 23, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

Tricity’s active Covid-19 cases rose further on Friday as 10 people tested positive.

This pushed tricity’s active cases from 54 to 58 in the past 24 hours, the highest in the past 33 days. Now, 24 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 22 in Mohali and 12 in Panchkula.

For the past three days, tricity’s daily case tally has been in the double digits, after remaining below 10 for nearly a month.

There has been no increase in its death toll since March 2 when one fatality was reported in Mohali.

