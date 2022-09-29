Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases double in a day

Published on Sep 29, 2022 01:49 AM IST

After logging no case on Tuesday, Panchkula recorded four fresh infections on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, the daily tally rose from three to five, while in Mohali, it remained three

However, tricity’s active caseload dropped below the 100 mark after five months. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The tricity recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, double than the six cases the day before.

After logging no case on Tuesday, Panchkula recorded four fresh infections on Wednesday. In Chandigarh, the daily tally rose from three to five, while in Mohali, it remained three.

However, tricity’s active caseload dropped below the 100 mark after five months. Of the total 88 positive patients now, 42 are in Mohali, 36 in Chandigarh and 10 in Panchkula.

