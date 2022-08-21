Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases slip to 81, lowest in over five weeks
The tricity recorded 81 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday in a sharp slide from 171 cases the day before.
Saturday's tally was lowest since 69 cases on July 11, following which the figure had remained over 100 for 39 consecutive days.
Chandigarh logged 51 infections, down from 84 on Friday. Mohali saw its cases dropping from 63 to 21, while Panchkula recorded only nine new cases after 24 the previous day.
No virus-related death was reported for the second consecutive day. As many as 16 people have succumbed to the virus so far this month, compared to 13 in entire July.
With the drop in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also decreased from 1,107 to 1,032, lowest in over a month. As many as 469 people are still infected in Chandigarh, 413 in Mohali and 150 in Panchkula.
Punjab Congress leaders to present themselves before vigilance, say fed up of vendetta politics
Punjab Congress on Saturday declared that its entire state leadership will present itself before the vigilance bureau on Monday at 11am as it was fed up of the daily dose of allegations against its leaders by the government. The Congress leaders also sounded a stern warning to all officials involved in investigation, asking them to “beware of overstepping their brief as eventually they have to serve and stay in Punjab only”.
Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra arranged 2 shooters Moose Wala’s murder
The role of Canada-based gangster Lipin Nehra has come to the fore in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Punjab special investigation team's has found that out of the total six shooters involved in the killing of Moose Wala at Jawahrke village in Mansa district on May 29, two shooters Kashish alias Kuldeep and Deepak Mundi were arranged by Nehra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana and currently living in Canada on a student visa.
Tyagi community mahapanchayat today: Noida Traffic Police issue advisory
Noida Traffic Police have issued a traffic diversion plan for commuters ahead of Sunday's mahapanchayat, called by members of the Tyagi community, in support of a self-proclaimed member of the state's ruling BJP, Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested on August 9, days after a video of his misbehaviour with a woman in a Noida residential society went viral. Meanwhile, here's the traffic diversion plan, as shared by Noida's traffic police: (1.)
African swine fever cases: Punjab govt assures to provide compensation for all pigs culled
Punjab animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the state government will provide due compensation for culling of pigs, in wake of African Swine Fever cases, as per the policy of the Union government. The minister said that compensation will be given only for pigs culled by the department. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.
BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party's new office in Haryana's Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”. He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act. Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector.
