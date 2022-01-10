Chandigarh tricity’s daily cases soar to 1,850, highest in 8 months

Showing no signs of receding, tricity’s daily Covid-19 tally climbed to 1,850 on Sunday, 22% higher than the day before and a first in over eight months.

Sunday’s case count is highest since May 13, 2021, when 2,042 people had tested positive in the tricity, during the peak of the second wave. Tricity’s highest-ever single-day tally was 2,612 on May 10, last year.

The fresh infections included 766 from Mohali, up from 563 on Saturday, and 666 from Chandigarh, which logged 541 cases a day ago. In Panchkula, 418 cases cropped up after 415 the day before.

Also, a 70-year-old man from Zirakpur became the latest Covid fatality in Mohali. He was admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. This is the third virus-related death in Mohali this month and fifth in the tricity.

Since the beginning of January, the tricity has recorded 6,747 cases, compared to 718 in December last year. December had also seen seven deaths – three in Chandigarh, and two each in Panchkula and Mohali.

Mohali’s positivity rate shoots up to 21.4%

The latest infections pushed Mohali’s daily positivity rate from 11.7% on Saturday to 21.4% on Sunday, indicating one in every five people getting tested had the virus.

The positivity rate in Panchkula also jumped from 16% to 19.78% in the same period, while Chandigarh saw a slight increase from 13.9% to 14.36%.

Once again, most of Mohali’s cases (295) were reported from Mohali city, 175 cases came from Kharar and 296 from Dera Bassi. Panchkula’s cases included two healthcare workers.

Active cases jump past 6,000 mark

With this, tricity’s active cases reached 6,387, highest since May 30 last year, the only time since when over 6,000 patients were still infected.

The active caseload in both Chandigarh and Mohali crossed the 2,000 mark, hitting 2,364 and 2,576, respectively, while in Panchkula, it stands at 1,447.

Chandigarh’s total cases have reached 68,421, including 64,977 recoveries and 1,080 deaths.

Mohali has recorded 71,717 infections till date. Among them, 68,064 patients have recovered and 1,077 have died.

Of the 32,666 confirmed positive patients in Panchkula so far, 30,837 have been cured and 382 have succumbed to the virus.

45% oxygen beds occupied in Chandigarh

The total number of beds occupied by Covid-19 patients in government and private hospitals of Chandigarh is increasing with fresh infections.

On Sunday, 228 out of the 510 oxygen beds were occupied by patients (including residents from Chandigarh and other states), apart from nine out of 126 ventilator beds. All 16 ICU beds remained vacant.

The health department has been increasing the beds reserved for Covid patients due to the rising cases.

12 more areas sealed in city

The Chandigarh administration declared 12 more containment zones on Sunday, taking their total to 106. The areas sealed are located in parts of Sectors 19-A, 20-A, 20-B, 21-D, 27-A, 29-A, 34-D, 37-D and 44, besides Daria and Manimajra villages.

Precaution third dose available from today

The respective health departments in the tricity will administer the precaution Covid vaccine dose from Monday.

For now, the third dose will be available only for healthcare workers, frontline workers and comorbid people aged over 60.

While a doctor’s certificate is not required, consulting the doctor before getting the dose is advisable.

Only those who received the second dose latest by the first week of April 2021 will be eligible for the precaution dose, as there must be a gap of nine months between the second and the third dose.

Those eligible may get the dose at any vaccination centre for adults in Mohali and Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, while comorbid senior citizens can get the jab at any centre, health and frontline workers may get the dose at the special counters and centres at PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and in civil hospitals (Sector 22, Sector 45 and Manimajra). Police personnel can get the dose at the Police Hospital in Sector 26 as well.

For MC staff, a camp will also be organised at the MC office in Sector 17.