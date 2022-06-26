Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases breach 200 mark after 19 weeks
Showing no signs of decline, tricity’s daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 200 mark on Saturday, in a first in over 19 weeks.
Saturday’s tally of 217 was last seen only on February 11 when the third wave of the pandemic was ebbing away.
Chandigarh once again led the daily case count with 98 residents testing positive, up from 96 the day before. Mohali saw its cases multiplying from 39 to 63 in the same period, while Panchkula recorded a slight rise of 55 to 56. The three jurisdictions’ respective tallies were also highest since the second week of February.
The fresh cases in Chandigarh were detected from across the city, including Sectors 2, 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 30, 32, 33, 34, 36, 37, 40, 42, 43, 45, 47, 49, 50, 51, 52 and 38 (West), Behlana, Dadumajra, Daria, Dhanas, Hallomajra, Kaimbwala, Khuda Alisher, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh, Maloya, Mauli Jagran and PGIMER campus.
With the spike in daily cases, tricity’s active caseload also neared the dreaded 1,000 mark.
From 871 positive patients on Friday, the number jumped to 983 on Saturday. At 492, most of the infected patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 284 in Mohali and 207 in Panchkula.
The daily positivity rate was highest in Panchkula at 12%, 7.2% in Chandigarh and 4.5% in Mohali.
-
Two youths held in separate cases of thefts in Chandigarh
Police arrested two youths for alleged thefts in Manimajra. The arrested accused have been identified as Arjun, 20, of Kishangarh, and Deepak, 20, of Dhanas. Police said Krishan Lal of Mori Gate, Manimajra, reported a theft of a total of 10 ceiling and pedestal fans from his shop at the Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, on June 19.
-
Two members of gang of online fraudsters arrested in Chandigarh
Two men, who worked as carriers for a gang involved in a slew of cybercrimes, were arrested with ₹35.7 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹12.94 lakh on Saturday. The arrested accused are Chauhan Ratan, and his brother-in-law Parmar Rajesh of Sector 47, Chandigarh. The gang's modus operandi involves hacking accounts, cloning and skimming cards to purchase items and then selling them immediately to get cash.
-
Chandigarh MC remodelling six rotaries to reduce road casualties
Work is underway in the city to remodel six roundabouts as per the latest directives of the Indian Road Congress so as to reduce fatalities due to road mishaps. The roundabouts being upgraded include the Sector 14/15/24/25 roundabout, Sector 15/16/23/24 roundabout, Sector 36/37/41/42 roundabout, Sector 37/38/40/41 roundabout, Sector 19/27/20/30 roundabout and Sector 31/32/46/47 roundabout.
-
17-year-old Chandigarh boy nabbed for murder bid on youth
In the third assault case involving a juvenile in the past 10 days, police apprehended a teenager for attacking a 19-year-old youth with an iron rod near the public toilets at Charan Singh Colony in Mauli Jagran on Friday night. The victim, Anuraj, alias a resident of Charan Singh Colony, Basu, is under treatment at the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. His father, Shri Niwasan blocked his son's way and threatened to kill him.
-
Tributes paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on 23rd death anniversary
Tributes were paid to Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary in Panchkula on Saturday. Students of Chaman Lal DAV School presented a patriotic song in his memory. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta also laid a wreath in the presence of the Major's mother Raksha Sagar, sister Anjali Madiya, Zila Sainik Board secretary Col Naresh and other family members and relatives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics