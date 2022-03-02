Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases double day after lowest tally this year
After dropping to the year’s lowest single-day tally on Monday, tricity’s Covid-19 cases doubled in the past 24 hours.
Compared to 17 cases on Monday, lowest since December 27, the figure spiked to 32 on Tuesday.
The cases rose from eight to 13 in Chandigarh, three to 10 in Mohali and six to nine in Panchkula.
Of the 10 cases in Mohali, seven were reported from Mohali city, and one each from Dhakoli, Lalru and Boothgarh.
But there was no virus-related death across the tricity for the third consecutive day.
Also, tricity’s active cases dropped below 300 after two months. Currently, 145 people are infected in Chandigarh, 98 in Mohali and 47 in Panchkula.
The daily positivity rate was down to 0.7% in Mohali, and tad higher at 1.2% in Chandigarh and 1.7% in Panchkula.
So far, 91,753 people have tested positive for Covid in Chandigarh. While 90,443 have recovered, 1,165 have died.
In Mohali, among the 95,568 people found infected till date, 94,323 have been cured, but 1,147 died.
Panchkula’s case count of 44,052 comprises 43,591 recoveries and 414 deaths.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.