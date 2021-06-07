Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop below 200, a first in 93 days

The declining trend in the new Covid-19 cases continued on Sunday with tricity’s daily tally dropping below 200 for the first time in 93 days.

Panchkula was the biggest contributor in the slump to 184, as only 20 people tested positive, down from 66 on Saturday and lowest since March 2.

At 74, Chandigarh’s cases also dropped from 98 the day before and in Mohali 90 cases surfaced against 99 on Saturday.

It was on March 5 last that 197 people had tested positive in the tricity and since then the number remained over 200 for 13 weeks, reaching the peak of 2,612 on May 10.

On June 4, tricity’s daily cases had dropped below 300 for the first time since March 11 when 296 people had tested positive.

Lowest deaths in Mohali in 52 days

In terms of deaths, seven people succumbed to the virus in the tricity, compared to eight a day ago.

Chandigarh led the toll with four fatalities, Panchkula had two deaths and Mohali 1, a first since April 15 when also one death was recorded.

While tricity’s daily fatalities remained in the double digits for 41 days until May 31, hitting the record high of 38 on May 5, the figure has remained below 10 as many as five times since the advent of June.

Compared to 154 deaths in the first six days of May, when the second wave was climbing relentlessly, this month the number has dropped to 48 in the corresponding period.

Having seen no death on four of the past six days, Panchkula has the lowest deaths at five. As many as 24 people have died in Mohali and 19 in Chandigarh.

Active cases drop below 3,000

On another positive note, the active cases dropped below the 3,000 mark for the first time in over 11 weeks. From 3,223 active cases on Saturday, the number decreased to 2,883 on Sunday.

At 1,579, Mohali has the most patients still getting treated, 833 are recovering in Chandigarh and another 471 in Panchkula.

The recovery rate also continued to remain above 95% and the daily positivity rate below 4% across the tricity.

Among those who died in Chandigarh were two men, aged 71 and 55, residents of Sector 42 and Ram Darbar, respectively, and two women, aged 70 and 62, from Sector 29 and Maloya, respectively.

Chandigarh’s toll has reached 772, whereas the total infections are 60,659, of which 59,054 patients have been cured.

With 269 people getting discharged in Mohali on Sunday, the district’s total recoveries reached 64,728.

Mohali’s caseload stands at 67,294, of which 987 patients have lost their lives. Majority of cases on Sunday were from Mohali (22), followed by 21 from Kharar, 15 from Dhakoli, eight from Lalru, seven from Boothgarh, five each from Kurali and Dera Bassi, four from Gharuan and three from Banur.

The latest fatalities in Panchkula included a 58-year-old from Sector 9 and a 68-year-old from Kalka.

There are 30,325 cases in the district, of which 29,500 have been cured and 354 have died.