Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to six

On Sunday, Panchkula’s case count dropped to zero, the fourth time this year. Chandigarh logged two cases and Mohali four
Chandigarh tricity’s active caseload also recorded a slight dip from 46 to 44 in the past 24 hours. (via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:12 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

After recording a spike for two days in a row, tricity’s Covid-19 cases dropped to six on Sunday.

A total of 11 infections were reported on Saturday – six from Chandigarh, three from Mohali and two from Panchkula. The day before, tricity’s tally was nine, compared to four on Thursday.

On Sunday, Panchkula’s case count dropped to zero, the fourth time this year. Chandigarh logged two cases and Mohali four.

Tricity’s active caseload also recorded a slight dip from 46 to 44 in the past 24 hours.

As many as 23 patients are still recovering in the UT, 16 in Mohali and five in Panchkula.

Also, no new virus-related death was reported from across the tricity for the 25th consecutive day.

