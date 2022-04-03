Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases drop to three

The tricity recorded three new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, a 50% drop from the six infections the day before.

Two of the fresh cases surfaced in Chandigarh’s Sector 35 and 36, while the third was reported from Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Panchkula completed four days without any increase in its case tally. This was the ninth time this year that the district recorded no case.

Currently, there are 27 active cases in the Chandigarh tricity area. (HT)

Tricity’s active cases also came down from 35 on Friday to 27 on Saturday. As many as 17 patients are still infected with the virus in Chandigarh, eight in Mohali and two in Panchkula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also, no Covid-related death was reported in the tricity for the 31st consecutive day. The last death was reported by Mohali on March 2, the only fatality in the tricity last month.