Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33

As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before.

While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT’s tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas.

This caused tricity’s active cases to also climb from 146 to 162, highest in the last one week. Now, 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate came down from 6% to 3.7% in Panchkula between Monday and Tuesday. But rose from 0.69% to 1.14% in Chandigarh and from 1.2% to 1.9% in Mohali in the same period.