Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before.
While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT’s tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas.
This caused tricity’s active cases to also climb from 146 to 162, highest in the last one week. Now, 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
The daily positivity rate came down from 6% to 3.7% in Panchkula between Monday and Tuesday. But rose from 0.69% to 1.14% in Chandigarh and from 1.2% to 1.9% in Mohali in the same period.
-
Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday
The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met. Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.
-
Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites. The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.
-
Patiala court gives nod to special diet for Navjot Sidhu in jail
The court of chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail superintendent to consider and act according to the medical board report on special diet for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last week imprisoned for one year in a 1988 road rage case. A three-member medical board of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had examined Sidhu on Monday, following which it had submitted its recommendations to the jail superintendent.
-
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
-
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics