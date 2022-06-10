Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 48, highest in 104 days

The daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over the 40 mark for the second consecutive day.

As many as 48 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a first since February 25, when 56 cases were detected.

While the daily cases have been fluctuating, they had never crossed the 40 mark for the past 104 days.

Chandigarh reported 25 infections, highest since an equal number of cases on February 26. A total of 13 cases were detected in Mohali and 10 in Panchkula.

Currently, Chandigarh has 136 infected patients, Mohali 59 and Panchkula 39. (HT)

The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 25, 28, 33, 37, 38, 44, 45 and 51, Dhanas and Manimajra. Mohali’s cases came from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.

The spike in daily case tally pushed tricity’s active caseload to 234, a figure never recorded since 247 active cases on March 2.

