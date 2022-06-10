Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 48, highest in 104 days
The daily Covid-19 cases continued to remain over the 40 mark for the second consecutive day.
As many as 48 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a first since February 25, when 56 cases were detected.
While the daily cases have been fluctuating, they had never crossed the 40 mark for the past 104 days.
Chandigarh reported 25 infections, highest since an equal number of cases on February 26. A total of 13 cases were detected in Mohali and 10 in Panchkula.
The people found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 7, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 25, 28, 33, 37, 38, 44, 45 and 51, Dhanas and Manimajra. Mohali’s cases came from Mohali city, Kharar and Dera Bassi.
The spike in daily case tally pushed tricity’s active caseload to 234, a figure never recorded since 247 active cases on March 2.
Currently, Chandigarh has 136 infected patients, Mohali 59 and Panchkula 39.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics