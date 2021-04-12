Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid tally drops to 818

In some respite, the daily Covid-19 cases saw a 35% dip from the peak of 1,280 recorded on Friday, as 818 people tested positive across the tricity on Sunday.

The tricity had reported 1,000+ cases for three consecutive days, with the past five days accounting for 5,245 or nearly 7% of the total 77,036 cases reported since the outbreak last March.

Chandigarh recorded 402 cases on Sunday, followed by 300 in Mohali district and 116 in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, three men succumbed in Chandigarh, taking its death toll to 399. They were aged 46, 63 and 73 and belonged to Khajeri, Sector 41 and Sector 45, respectively. All were suffering from underlying medical conditions.

As many as 30,743 people have tested positive so far in the UT, of whom 27,037 (87.9%) have recovered. The number of active cases stands at 3,307, which is highest since the outbreak.

Mohali district reported a record number of recoveries with 556 patients being discharged on Sunday, which took the total to 26,214 (83.4%).

Meanwhile, four more people died, taking the toll to 477. The district has reported 31,440 cases so far, of which 4,749 are active.

P’kula eateries to close by 11:30pm

In Panchkula, of 14,853 cases, 1,409 are active. While 13,286 (89.4%) patients have been cured and discharged, 158 have succumbed to the virus.

In view of the surge, the Panchkula deputy commissioner has ordered that all restaurants and cafeterias are to be closed by 11:30pm.

The decision comes days after the Chandigarh administration imposed night curfew and ordered all eateries to close by 10pm. In Mohali, where night curfew came into force last month, the deadline is 9pm.