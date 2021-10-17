Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh tricity’s dengue cases double in a day, 205 found infected
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tricity’s dengue cases double in a day, 205 found infected

Mohali reported 147 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 32 and Panchkula 26; however, no new Covid case was detected in Mohali and Panchkula, while Chandigarh reported two cases
So far this year, Mohali has detected 1,411 confirmed dengue cases, far ahead of Chandigarh’s tally of 365 and Panchkula’s total of 297. (HT Photo)
So far this year, Mohali has detected 1,411 confirmed dengue cases, far ahead of Chandigarh’s tally of 365 and Panchkula’s total of 297. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The dengue infections continue to rapidly multiply across the tricity as 205 fresh cases surfaced on Saturday, a twofold rise from 101 infections on Friday.

Mohali reported 147 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 32 and Panchkula 26.

So far this year, Mohali has detected 1,411 confirmed dengue cases, far ahead of Chandigarh’s tally of 365 and Panchkula’s total of 297.

As many as 12 people have also lost the battle to the infection in Mohali, while the UT and Panchkula have not reported any fatality.

The Chandigarh health department has already issued 7,594 notices to violators, warning them to clear stagnating water to prevent mosquito breeding, while 434 people have been challaned for not adhering to the notices.

Covid: No new case in Mohali, Panchkula; two test positive in Chandigarh

Battling the steady rise in dengue cases, the tricity got some respite with Panchkula and Mohali reporting no fresh Covid-19 infection on Saturday.

Even Chandigarh logged only two cases, making it the tricity’s lowest single-day tally in over 18 months. Both patients are residents of Sector 28.

With this, tricity’s active caseload also dropped to 60, including 28 in Chandigarh, 26 in Mohali and six in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has found 65,299 patients positive till date, of whom 64,451 have been cured and 820 have died.

Mohali’s case count of 68,775 includes 67,681 recoveries and 1,068 deaths.

In Panchkula, of the total 30,749 cases, 30,365 patients have recovered and 378 have succumbed to the virus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out