Chandigarh tricity sees 17 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

The tricity recorded 17 new Covid cases on Tuesday, of which the maximum, eight cases, were detected in Mohali. The district also reported one death on the day.

The latest casualty is a 44-year-old woman from Kharar, Mohali, who had tested positive on Monday and was admitted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

The other two jurisdictions in the tricity area did not report any Covid death.

Chandigarh reported seven new infections while Panchkula saw two cases.

The fresh infections in UT were detected in Sector 14, 18, 31, 38 and Manimajra while in Panchkula, the new cases came from Sector 2 and Sector 16. In Mohali, four cases were reported from Kharar, one from Dera Bassi, while three surfaced in Mohali.

Chandigarh currently has the highest number of active cases at 44, followed by Mohali with 38 and Panchkula with 19.