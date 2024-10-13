Chandigarh tricity skies light up as Ravana meets fiery end on Dussehra

Dussehra celebrations lit up the tricity skies on Saturday as huge effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad went up in flames, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Crowds watch an effigy of Ravana going up in flames during Dussehra celebrations in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

In Panchkula, the tallest Ravana in the tricity region, standing 155 feet tall, was set ablaze after an extraordinary re-erection. Initially toppling due to strong winds, the 25-member team of artisans, who had spent three months crafting the effigy, rebuilt it in just 12 hours. The colossal 180 feet structure was reduced to 155 feet, but still captivated the crowd.

In Chandigarh, the celebrations were equally grand, with Ravana’s effigy burning at scores of locations. The tallest figure, a 102-foot Ravana, was the highlight at Sector 46, alongside 90 and 95-foot effigies of Kumbhakaran and Meghnad.

Crafted by artisans from Aligarh, each effigy, costing over ₹1 lakh, brought a spectacular close to the festivities. Major venues across Chandigarh, including Sector 7, 22 17 and 37, and Ram Darbar, saw large crowds gathering to celebrate the age-old tradition.

Former city MP and additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain addressed the crowd as the chief guest at Sector 43 and Sector 48. He ignited the effigies and urged people to reaffirm their commitment to fighting modern-day evils, such as corruption, poverty and unemployment.

Traffic bottlenecks come up in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Traffic Police had shared advisories for Dussehra celebrations in Sectors 17, 34 and 46 as these places face maximum traffic jams, but did little to ease the congestion. Traffic even in sectors around the Dussehra sites remained at a standstill after 4 pm and the situation improved only after 7.30 pm. Despite the traffic police marking designated parking sites, several roads remained blocked during the celebrations.