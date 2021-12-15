Chandigarh tricity: Week gone by saw highest Covid cases since second wave

With 126 fresh infections cropping up in the week ending on December 12, tricity’s weekly Covid-19 case tally was the highest since July.

The rising cases are an additional concern for the Chandigarh health department that is already on its toes after detecting an Omicron positive case on Sunday.

Medical experts feel that though there is slight fluctuation in the weekly tally, its largely on the higher side, a possible harbinger of the third wave.

In the previous week, tricity had reported 93 cases, besides one fatality in Mohali. This week too, Mohali reported one death.

During the peak of the second wave in May, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. (HT )

In Mohali, the case tally reached 47 this week, against 39 cases reported last week. Panchkula, too, recorded a spike from 14 to 30 cases. The infections in Chandigarh increased from 40 to 48 in the same period.

During the peak of the second wave in May, the tricity had recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. The curve started flattening thereon and the weekly tally never crossed the 100 mark until the week ending on November 29, which saw 109 infections. In its following week, the tally witnessed a 15% dip with 93 cases.

‘Public complacency worrisome’

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “Active cases have reached 62, highest since July. People are not following precautions in public places and social gatherings, such as marriages. With the rise in cases, third wave is not far. People are requested to maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times in public, besides getting vaccinated.”

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said, “Since 100% of the eligible population in Chandigarh has got the first dose of vaccine and 80% is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, all infected people are either fully vaccinated or have got one dose. Vaccination is definitely helping in controlling the severity of the infection and fatality rate as only one in 40 patients requires hospitalisation these days.”

“However, people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to control the infection spread. The rising trend is concerning,” she added.