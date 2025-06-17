Chandigarh: Trio wanted for 14-lakh car sale fraud in net

The cybercrime police have arrested three persons from Mumbai for allegedly duping a city resident of over ₹14 lakh through a vehicle auction scam, operated through a WhatsApp group. The Chandigarh Police caught the accused from Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Those arrested have been identified are Kunal Sanjay Bhai Talasaniya, 23, Ajay Manubhai Jhamuriya, 19, and Ronit Kamlesh Jadhav, 21, all from Mumbai. Complainant Gurdial Singh said he received a link from an unknown number through which he got himself added to a WhatsApp group named “Bank Auction Vehicle Group”. In that group, someone claimed that two cars were parked at vehicle yards in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) and Jammu for sale.

Having cross-verified the vehicle locations with his sources, Singh proceeded to transfer ₹14,13,890 into various bank accounts he was provided via WhatsApp. However, when his staff went to take delivery of the vehicles, they discovered that no such sale had taken place. The FIR was registered on March 28.

Cybercrime officials caught Kunal Talasaniya near Shanti Niketan, Satrasta, Mumbai, who admitted that he had opened the fraud-linked bank account on directions of Ajay Jhamuriya for a 5% commission. Jhamuriya was apprehended from Satrasta Chowk.

He revealed that he had handed over the KYC documents to a person named Salman, who paid him a 7% commission per transaction, officials said. Ronit Jadhav, nabbed near Sai Sharda Building, Jacob Circle, disclosed that he too opened a bank account and passed it on to a person named Tushar for a 5% cut, officials said, adding that they have got them on remand for further interrogation.