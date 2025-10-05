Chandigarh: Twin firing assailant attacked inside Burail jail over old rivalry

One of the assailants in the recent twin firing case was allegedly attacked by three inmates inside the Model Jail, Burail, on Friday morning over an old rivalry. Police officials confirmed that the accused are already in judicial custody in separate cases. (HT File)

According to police, Ritvik Bhardwaj, 26, was brought to the jail recently after his police remand in the September 26 Kajheri hotel firing case ended. The accused, along with another assailant, had also opened fire outside a gym in Mohali the same morning, leaving the gym owner injured.

Bhardwaj told police that on October 3, around 11.15 am, while he was on his way to the jail dispensary for a medical check-up, he was intercepted near the main gate of the dispensary by inmates Rajat Tiwari, Sunny, and Sukhwinder Singh. He alleged that Sunny attacked him on the head with a sharp needle-like weapon. “I was immediately taken to the jail dispensary, where the duty doctor administered stitches on my head,” Bhardwaj said in his statement to the police.

Based on his statements and medical evidence, a case was registered under Sections 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, against Tiwari, Sunny, and Singh.

Police officials confirmed that the accused are already in judicial custody in separate cases.

Were co-accused in a murder case earlier

As per the police, Bhardwaj and Tiwari had earlier been co-accused in a murder case in Chandigarh, where both were arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a youth in Sector-40 in 2019. While they once stood on the same side in that case, police sources said that a long-standing tussle developed between the two inside jail, turning their association into rivalry over time, which is now believed to have culminated in the assault.

In June 2019, Amit Katoch, aged 27, was attacked and hacked to death in broad daylight in the busy market of Sector 40, Chandigarh. Police arrested several suspects in connection with that murder, including Bhardwaj, Tiwari, Tilak, Harpreet Singh (alias Laddi), and Chetan Singh. Tiwari was described as the main accused in the murder, while others, including Bhardwaj, were accused of being accomplices or participants.