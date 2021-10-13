Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Two arrested after woman molested at her house
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two arrested after woman molested at her house

Around a dozen men molested a woman and assaulted her family members following an argument with her brother-in-law at Dadumajra in Chandigarh
The remaining suspects are still to be arrested by Chandigarh Police.
Updated on Oct 13, 2021 01:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Around a dozen men molested a woman and assaulted her husband and brother-in-law after barging into their house following an argument at Dadumajra, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the accused, identified as Vikas, 25, and Anil Kumar, 34, of Dadumajra Colony, have been arrested for the crime that took place on Sunday night.

According to the FIR, the woman’s brother-in-law had an argument with Anil on Sunday evening. Later, he returned home and was having dinner when Anil reached there with around a dozen men and attacked him and the woman’s husband with swords, rods and sticks.

When the woman intervened, the men allegedly molested her. After she raised the alarm, they fled, but not before pelting stones at her house. A case of rioting, assault and molestation was registered in Maloya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dhanas: Two history-sheeters held with country-made pistol

Chandigarh records hottest October day in 13 years

Chandigarh imposes blanket ban on crackers this Diwali

Chandigarh court awards 12-year jail to woman caught with drugs
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP