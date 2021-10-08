Chandigarh: Two arrested for thrashing stray dog

Two residents of Dadumajra, who had beaten up a stray dog and left it to die, were arrested on charges of cruelty against animals on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mohan Lal Khattari and Babu Ram, both residents of Dadumajra. They were granted bail soon after arrest.

The incident came to light after a video was shared on social media platforms, showing two men mercilessly beating up a stray dog. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Amandeep Singh, a resident of Ludhiana on October 5.

When the police team reached the spot where the incident took place, the animal was not found there.

The accused had claimed that they had beaten up the dog after it had barked at them and charged towards them, seemingly to bite them.

A case under Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 (1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960, was registered at the Maloya police station.