Chandigarh: Two arrested from Bengal for fraudulent withdrawal of ₹82L

Two persons have been arrested from West Bengal for fraudulently withdrawing ₹81.89 lakh from a corporate bank account, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Rajdeep Ghosh (22) and Tanay Das (26), both of North 24 Parganas district. Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of the BNS related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy were slapped, the cyber crime police mentioned. (HT File)

They were booked on April 7 on the complaint of an employee of Alpha Forex Pvt Ltd, Sector 17. The complainant alleged that the registered mobile number linked to the company’s bank account suddenly lost network connectivity and was later found to have been fraudulently swapped. An investigation revealed that both the primary and alternate mobile numbers linked to the bank account had been compromised, enabling fraudsters to gain unauthorised access and withdraw ₹81.89 lakh.

A police team conducted a raid in Bengal and arrested both. During interrogation, it emerged that the accused had allegedly facilitated cyber fraud operations by providing bank accounts and SIM cards to organised cybercriminals. The probe further revealed that a portion of the defrauded amount was credited into the bank account of Tanay Das, and the SIM card used in the crime was traced. He shared these details with Rajdeep Ghosh, who allegedly received a commission for allowing his account to be used. The accused also disclosed the involvement of other associates who are presently absconding.

Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest additional accused persons and to trace the complete money trail, officials said.

Sections 318(4), 319(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy were slapped, the cyber crime police mentioned.

Sector 45 man duped of ₹5.5 lakh

Shubham Kumar Goyal, a resident of Sector 45, has alleged that he has been duped of ₹5.5 lakh by an unknown person. He got in touch with the accused through Telegram and was lured into investing money in digital currency. A cheating case has been registered at the cyber crime police station, while no arrests have been made so far, police said.