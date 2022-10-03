Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two auto drivers held for attacking CTU staffer in road rage incident

Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:54 AM IST

Chandigarh Police said the incident took place near the Airport light point when the bus brushed one of the autos, leaving a scratch

The driver sustained minor injuries to his face. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police arrested two auto drivers for allegedly thrashing a CTU bus driver after getting into a scuffle with him on Saturday.

As per police, the incident took place near the Airport light point when the bus brushed one of the autos, leaving a scratch.

The accused, Brajesh and Pramit Mishra of Deep Complex, Hallomajra, then confronted the driver. The duo alleged that the driver, Kamaljit Singh, hurled abuses at them, following which they allegedly attacked him. The driver sustained minor injuries to his face.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (both voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 31 police station, and the accused were arrested.

