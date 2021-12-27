Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: Two held for stealing car to take joyride

Two men in their 20s have been arrested for stealing a car from a club outside Industrial Area in Phase 1, Chandigarh, and taking it for a joyride
Published on Dec 27, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused have been identified as Piyush Verma, 21, of Mundi Kharar in Mohali and Harmandeep Singh, 25, of Jujhar Singh Nagar in Bathinda.

The owner of the car, Ritik Garg of Kaithal, Haryana, stated in his complaint that the vehicle was stolen from in front of Playboy Club in Phase 1, Industrial Area, on the night intervening December 25 and 26.

Piyush and Harmandeep are regular club goers, who told the police that they saw Garg’s car had its ignition on and drove off with it, while their friend followed them in the car in which they had gone to the club. The accused parked the stolen vehicle in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, and drove back to Chandigarh in another car.

They said that apart from taking a joyride, they also wanted to teach the owner lesson for his “negligence”, as he had left the car parked with its ignition on for more than 30 minutes.

Police said that Harmandeep owns a Mercedes car and is waiting for visa to Ukraine. A regular club goer, he is addicted to drugs who has even taken treatment for his addiction, they added. Piyush ‘s mother runs a private clinic in Kharar.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Industrial Area police station. The accused were produced before a court on Monday and remanded to three days in police custody.

