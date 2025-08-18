Chandigarh: Two men thrashed with sticks, stones in Sector 49

A 29-year-old man and his relative were attacked with sticks and stones by a group of youths in Sector 49-C late on the night of August 13, police said. Armed with sticks and stones, the group assaulted both Sunil and Anil. (HT Photo for representation)

The complainant, Sunil, a resident of Sector 49-C, stated that he was returning home from duty in Mohali around 11.15 pm when he met his maternal aunt’s sons, Raj Kishore and Anil, near House Number 2516. After a brief conversation, Raj Kishore left, while Sunil and Anil continued walking home.

At that time, Santosh, a resident of House Number 2509/3, Sector 49, along with his younger brother Guddu, their friend Vivek, and three to four others, allegedly blocked their way and started a quarrel. Armed with sticks and stones, the group assaulted both Sunil and Anil. Sunil suffered head injuries, while Anil sustained injuries on his face.

The assailants fled after allegedly threatening to kill the victims. Family members later rushed Sunil to PGI, where he was treated and discharged on Friday. He subsequently approached Police Station-49 to record his statement.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 191(2) (rioting), 191(3) (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Santosh, Guddu, Vivek, and others.