Chandigarh: Two outsourced MC staffers dismissed over corruption allegations

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra has dismissed two outsourced employees of the public health wing after an audio recording of their conversation regarding purported exchange of illicit money came to the fore.

In the recording, the employees can also be heard talking about a sub-divisional engineer (SDE) and junior engineer’s (JE) demand for ₹1.5 lakh per month, as per officials.

Taking strict note, the commissioner has also written a letter to the SSP, Vigilance, to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The dismissed staffers, Sukhwinder Singh and Didar Singh, were employed as multi-task workers and currently assigned water-meter reading.

“We will not tolerate such acts. Taking immediate cognizance of the audio clip, the employees have been dismissed and I have written to the SSP, Vigilance, to conduct an inquiry. If any SDO or JE is found guilty, action will be taken against them as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner also dismissed a contractual employee, Vikram Padam, after a complaint by 24 people that he had taken money from them on the pretext of arranging jobs for them in MC.

In their written complaint, the job seekers said after being promised jobs, they even underwent medical examination. But later, they were issued fake ID cards and no medical certificate was issued.

This matter has also been marked to the Vigilance SSP for further probe.