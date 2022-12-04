Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh : Two proclaimed offenders in police net

Updated on Dec 04, 2022 04:51 AM IST

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested two POs including a member of inter-state vehicle-lifting gang (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police arrested two POs including a member of inter-state vehicle-lifting gang.

PO Praveen Kumar, who was earlier staying in Khanna, was arrested from Sonipat. A theft case had been registered against him on December 6, 2001, at the Sector 19 police station after he was arrested with a stolen vehicle. After getting bail, he stopped appearing before the court and was declared as PO on July 9, 2012.

As per police records, multiple cases of motor vehicle theft have been registered against him in Samrala, Mohali, Khanna, Ludhiana, Punjab and Panchkula, Haryana.

Another PO, Sahil Kumar of Panjab University, Sector 14, was also arrested. A theft case had also been registered against him on September 10, 2019, at the Sector 11 police station. After getting bail, he stopped appearing before the court on June 2, 2022.

