Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Two snatchers held in Manimajra

Both snatchers are aged 26, are unemployed and had taken to crime to fund their drug addiction, the Chandigarh Police said
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 01:08 AM IST
One of the snatchers is also facing theft charges in Ambala and was presently out on bail. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Two men who snatched a mobile phone in Manimajra on Sunday have been arrested within two days.

They have been identified as Parminder Singh of Dhakoli and Kamal of Churian Wala Mohalla in Manimajra. Both are aged 26. Police said they are unemployed and took to crime to fund their drug addiction. Parminder is also facing theft charges in Ambala and was presently out on bail.

The two were on a bike when they targeted a Darshani Baag resident sitting with a friend outside Shivalik Garden in Manimajra.

Police have recovered the snatched mobile phone and the motorcycle used in crime. The duo was produced in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, police have registered another case of snatching against two men who struck in Sector 18 the same night.

The complainant, Gagan Deep Gautam of Kishangarh village, told police that a man snatched his mobile phone and fled with his accomplice, who was waiting at a distance on a bike near the Sector 7/8/18/19 roundabout.

